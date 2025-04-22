Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 481 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 18,408,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,538 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,550,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

