Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,023,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,593,000 after purchasing an additional 840,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.75.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

