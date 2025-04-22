Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.5% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $490.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

