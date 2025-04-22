Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.