Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

