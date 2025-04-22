Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.24.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.