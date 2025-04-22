Quantessence Capital LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,629,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,523,000 after buying an additional 97,194 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 706,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

