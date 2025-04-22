Best Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 21st

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Snap-on, Ingersoll Rand, and Steel Dynamics are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods, such as crops, livestock, and related products. They represent investments in firms spanning various aspects of the agricultural supply chain—from farming operations and agronomy to food processing and agricultural equipment manufacturing—providing exposure to the performance of the global agriculture sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.19. 2,074,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,218. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.73. 531,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.85. 670,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.74. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $7.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.73. The company had a trading volume of 476,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,246. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.08.

Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

NYSE:SNA traded down $14.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.68. The stock had a trading volume of 306,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,022. Snap-on has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 547,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

