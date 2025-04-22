Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 24,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

