AngloGold Ashanti (AU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU):

4/17/2025 – AngloGold Ashanti had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2025 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – AngloGold Ashanti was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

