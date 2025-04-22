Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Omnicom Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the publicly traded equities of companies that own and operate social networking and communication platforms. These stocks often attract investors due to their growth potential and revenue models based on advertising, subscription fees, or data monetization, though they can also be subject to market volatility as trends and regulations in digital communications evolve. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $7.11 on Monday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. 2,810,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,397. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS traded down $29.54 on Monday, hitting $510.15. The company had a trading volume of 266,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.10. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5,668.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,161. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

