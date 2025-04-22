Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.80 Per Share

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHC opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.65. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of GBX 111.60 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 156.30 ($2.09).

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts expect that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 40,000 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($67,978.05). 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

