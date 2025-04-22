ME Group International plc (MEGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 29.0% increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ME Group International Stock Performance
Shares of MEGP opened at GBX 193.67 ($2.59) on Tuesday. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.15). The company has a market capitalization of £736.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.07.
ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ME Group International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. Analysts forecast that ME Group International will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ME Group International
ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.
The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:
• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric
identification solutions
• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes
• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks
• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market
In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.
Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.
