Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.07 Per Share

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.11) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 967.5% increase from Hammerson's previous dividend of $0.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.57. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 219.20 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.35).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Hammerson will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hammerson

In other news, insider Habib Annous bought 55,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148,635 ($198,896.03). Also, insider Himanshu Raja sold 44,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £106,376.51 ($142,347.80). 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

