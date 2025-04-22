Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.07 Per Share

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.11) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 967.5% increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hammerson Stock Performance
Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.57. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 219.20 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.35).
Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Hammerson will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
