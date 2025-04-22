Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 50.0% increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 175.71 ($2.35) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.50 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.80 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.64.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts expect that Bakkavor Group will post 11.5761689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

