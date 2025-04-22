Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 188.5% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

