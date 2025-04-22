Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 111.60 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.30 ($2.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.65.
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
