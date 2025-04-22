Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

