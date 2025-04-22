Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.26. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after buying an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after acquiring an additional 82,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

