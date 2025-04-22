Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Price

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSGS opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,793.82. The trade was a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

