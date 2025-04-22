Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,311.07. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,366,000. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.