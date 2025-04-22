BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

