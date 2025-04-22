Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $407.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.

Get Waters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $316.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average of $371.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.