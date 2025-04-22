Diadema Partners LP Invests $1.15 Million in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Nuvalent by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. UBS Group raised Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,436.38. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $18,896,333.94. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,730 over the last 90 days. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

