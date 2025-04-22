Diadema Partners LP Invests $1.15 Million in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Nuvalent by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. UBS Group raised Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,436.38. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $18,896,333.94. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,730 over the last 90 days. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nuvalent Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Snap-on: Buy This Must-Own Dividend Stock While It’s Down
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.