Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Energy Transfer by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

