FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

