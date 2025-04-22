10,000 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.26.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.