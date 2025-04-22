Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 326,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.