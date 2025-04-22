State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $27,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,286,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,486 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $66,253,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.