Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is SRS Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SRS Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465,384 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 4.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $317,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.94, for a total value of $1,636,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,288,389.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,565 shares of company stock worth $65,091,576 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

