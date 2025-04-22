Regency Centers (REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $364.64 million for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.520-4.580 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

