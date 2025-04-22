ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,577 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

