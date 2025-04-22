Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 113,543 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,072. This represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

