Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,633 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 771,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 2.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $22,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,932,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after buying an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

