American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 4.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 141.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

