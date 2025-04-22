Eversept Partners LP Lowers Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,403 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,367 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $44,167.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,429.27. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,167 shares of company stock worth $2,010,458. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

