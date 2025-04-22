Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys Shares of 1,450 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Powell Industries by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,556,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 47,368.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.