Nekton Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Prologis makes up about 12.9% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after acquiring an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after buying an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

