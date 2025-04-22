Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 5,315,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,075,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Angus Energy had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 34.71%.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

