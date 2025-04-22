Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.