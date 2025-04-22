Massar Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.