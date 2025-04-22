Massar Capital Management LP Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. ExlService accounts for approximately 1.6% of Massar Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ExlService by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 182,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

