Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 569,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 12.7 %

NFE stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

