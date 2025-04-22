Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

