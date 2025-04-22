Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,001,335 enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,001,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

enCore Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of EU opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.27. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Chairman William M. Sheriff bought 40,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,166.55. The trade was a 1.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About enCore Energy



enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU

