Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 183,250 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,250 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

