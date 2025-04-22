HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises approximately 3.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of HealthEquity worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

