Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 477,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,095,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

