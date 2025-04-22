Renewi (LON:RWI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.48), with a volume of 17832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.48).
Renewi Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £824.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 770.23.
About Renewi
Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.
