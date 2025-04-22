Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 13,664,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,624,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of £7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09.

Alien Metals Ltd is a minerals exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company is currently developing its flagship Hancock Iron Ore Project, with the aim to produce DSO iron ore (direct shipping ore). By acquiring the Hancock Iron Ore Project, the Brockman Iron Ore Project and the Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project, Alien Metals has turned all three projects into the Western Hancock Tenement and seeks to develop it with its 100% owned subsidiary the Iron Ore Company of Australia (IOCA).

Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.

