Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 13,664,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,624,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of £7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
